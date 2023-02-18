The Countdown: Tragedy averted in dangerous Staten Island house fire

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we follow breaking news on a fire that ravaged a house on Staten Island, injuring 22 firefighters.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we follow breaking news on a fire that ravaged a house on Staten Island, injuring 22 firefighters.

Three of those firefighters suffered serious injuries but are in stable condition.

FDNY officials were thankful that tragedy was avoided in this case.

Eyewitness News reporter Morgan Norwood had the latest on the conditions of the firefighters.

Here are the other headlines from Friday's show:

Goldman 9/11 record release

Democratic New York Congressmen Dan Goldman and Jerry Nadler are urging New York City Mayor Eric Adams to release documents from the Rudy Giuliani administration about the aftermath of 9-11. In a letter, the congressmen asked to see records from September 1, 2001 through the spring of 2002. They say they will help families of those who were injured or fell ill while working at ground zero following the terror attacks.

7 Sports+

We hear from the managers of both the Mets and the Yankees for the first week of Spring Training. Eyewitness News sports anchor Ryan Field caught up with Mets skipper Buck Showalter in Port St. Lucie and then sat down with Yankee manager Aaron Boone in Tampa.

