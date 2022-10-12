The Countdown: Breaking down new Times Square gun ban bill

The law defines the boundaries of Times Square as a sensitive location and authorizes the NYPD to enforce the new law.

The move comes after the state law underpinning the policy was overturned in federal court. Last week a federal judge struck down key provisions of the measure. The judge called gun free zones "unconstitutional," but the city is pressing forward.

We dig into the details with the help of Warren Eller, the Chair of the Department of Public Management at John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

Here are the other headlines from Tuesday's show:

Death of Angela Lansbury

British actress Angela Lansbury, whose career spanned seven decades and earned her an honorary Academy Award, has died. Lansbury died Tuesday, according to her family. She was 96 years old.

TSA investigates coordinated cyber attacks on US airports

It's still "too soon to know" whether the Russian government was behind Monday's cyberattacks on over a dozen U.S. airports, according to White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby. Some of the nation's largest airports were targeted for cyberattacks by someone within Russia on Monday, according to a senior U.S. official briefed on the situation. The systems targeted do not handle air traffic control, internal airline communications and coordination or transportation security.

Controversy on Long Island over pride flag

We dig deeper into the issues of the LGBTQA community on National Coming Out Day. That includes a controversy on Long Island, where the school board for the Connetquot School District voted to remove a pride flag at a middle school. The decision now faces backlash from the LGBT network, which both filed a lawsuit and is leading a protest at the school as we speak. We spoke with the network's founder, David Kilmnick, about that and other topics important to the organization right now.

