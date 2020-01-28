The Spotted Pig restaurant in NYC serves last meal after celebrity chef sex scandal

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The famed Spotted Pig restaurant in New York City has served its last meal after allegations of sexual misconduct led to a celebrity chef scandal.

"I can't believe it's over," Chef Tony Nassif wrote in an Instagram post.


The closing comes less than a month after the former owner, Ken Friedman, agreed to settle claims of sexual harassment by 11 former employees.

Among the allegations, which surfaced in 2017, claims a third-floor room above the eatery was known as the "rape room."

Disgraced celebrity chef Mario Batali was an investor and regular at the restaurant. He was accused of sexually assaulting several women but a lack of evidence meant no arrest.

Even though Batali was not part of this investigation, AG Letitia James said her work wasn't done.

"We have received credible information about his alleged actions and are therefore separately looking into him, his business partner, his management company and his three restaurants," James said earlier this month.

