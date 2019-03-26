Thief stuffs 4-foot python down his pants at pet store

ROCKWOOD, Michigan -- Police say a man is wanted after he stuffed a 4-foot ball python down his pants before leaving a Michigan pet store.Video taken last Wednesday shows the man glancing around before he stows the snake away. But what he didn't know was he was caught on surveillance camera.In a post on Facebook, a store employee says the snake had just been adopted and was supposed to go to its forever home, but ended up in the hands of a thief.Police are hoping video will lead them to the suspect.