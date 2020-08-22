NYPD searching for 3 suspects who stole $5,000 from Brooklyn high school

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The NYPD are searching for three suspects who burglarized a Brooklyn high school.

The incident took place in June at Ohr Shraga High School on East 18th Street in Midwood.

Authorities say once inside an office, the trio stole an envelope that contained $5,000. The individuals then fled on foot through the front door in an unknown direction.

There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.

Police have released descriptions of each of the suspects:

- Individual 1 (individual who entered office through window) is described as a light-skinned male, approximately 18-20 years old, 5'9" tall, 150 lbs last seen wearing a light colored button down shirt, black pants and dark colored shoes.

- Individual 2 is described as a light-skinned male, approximately 16-18 years old, 5'7" tall, 150 lbs last seen wearing a striped t-shirt, black pants and black shoes.

- Individual 3 is described as a a light-skinned male, approximately 18-20 years old, 5'8" - 5'10" tall, 150 lbs last seen wearing a brown jacket, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

