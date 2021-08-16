NYC-run vaccine sites to offer 3rd dose of Pfizer/Moderna for immunocompromised

The third dose of the COVID vaccines will be distributed via walk-in and appointment.
People with the following conditions and undergoing treatments should talk to their doctor about a third dose:
- Active treatment for cancer
- Received an organ transplant and are taking immunosuppressive therapy
- Received a stem cell transplant within the past two years
- Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency
- Advanced or untreated HIV
- Active treatment with a high dose of corticosteroids or other drugs that moderately or severely weaken your immune system
You do not need to show documentation of your health condition before receiving the third dose, it's by self-attestation.
The additional dose for immunocompromised people who received Johnson & Johnson has not yet been approved, though it is expected soon, officials say.
It's recommended that you get your third dose the same brand as your first two doses, but if it's not possible you can get your dose from the other brand (Pfizer or Moderna).
You also do not need to go to the same location that you got your first two doses.
You should wait at least four weeks from the time of your second dose to get your third dose, but you can get your third shot no matter how much time has passed since the second shot.
For more information, you can visit: https://www1.nyc.gov/assets/doh/downloads/pdf/covid/covid-19-third-dose.pdf
