Politics

NYC commission votes to move Thomas Jefferson statue to New-York Historical Society

By
EMBED <>More Videos

NYC panel tackles future of Thomas Jefferson statue

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The New York City Public Design Commission voted unanimously Monday to approve the long term loan of the controversial Thomas Jefferson statue in the Council Chambers at City Hall to the New-York Historical Society.

There was unanimous agreement last month to move the 7-foot-tall statue, which has stood in the chambers for more than a century, but not on where it should go.

Community leaders have been trying to remove the Jefferson statue for decades, and the latest battle came during the height of the Black Lives Matter movement in June 2020, after City Council sent a letter to Mayor Bill de Blasio calling for the statue's removal since Jefferson was a slave owner.

RELATED | 'Save Our Statue' rally held ahead of NYC vote on Thomas Jefferson sculpture
EMBED More News Videos

The fate of a Thomas Jefferson statue at New York City Hall will be determined next week with a vote by the Public Design Commission.


Still, there was a desire for the public to continue to have access to the historic art piece.

"That statue can no longer exist in those chambers," Councilman Daneek Miller said. "It's time has just come."

The New-York Historical Society had been on the table, but some wanted to explore other alternatives.

"It was a gift to the city by a Jewish naval officer in honor of Jefferson's position on religious freedom," historian Todd Fine said. "It should stay in the building."

Some commission members were concerned with putting it at the New-York Historical Society because it is privately run and charges a $22 admission fee for adults.

They wanted it to be at a location that is free for entry, like another part of City Hall.

MORE NEWS: Suspect in rape of woman in Central Park arrested
EMBED More News Videos

Police made an arrest Saturday of a man suspected of raping a woman in Central Park on Thursday.


However, it appeared the Historical Society's "pay-as-you-wish" admission policy on Friday evenings assuaged their concerns.

The commission also made the case that the work will be part of educational programs there.

Once moved, the statue will be displayed in the museum's first-floor lobby for approximately six months before ultimately being placed in a corner of a reading room.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york citymanhattannew york city councilbill de blasiostatue
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NYC sees uptick in COVID cases, easing access to booster shots
4th tornado confirmed on Long Island as cleanup continues
Closing arguments begin in Kyle Rittenhouse trial
Meet Ji-Young, the 1st Asian American muppet on 'Sesame Street'
Man arrested in robbery at Manhattan Target store with box cutter
Revelers returning to Times Square this New Year's Eve
Biden set to sign infrastructure bill into law today
Show More
Deadly armed robbery, shooting caught on camera in the Bronx
Alex Jones liable for defamation in Sandy Hook 'hoax' case
NYPD officer struck by driver during traffic stop in Long Island City
3 'violent' escaped Georgia inmates have Tasers, remain at large
Steve Bannon surrenders to face contempt charges
More TOP STORIES News