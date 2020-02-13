Off-duty NYPD officer's car shot by apparent BB gun in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
THROGGS NECK, Bronx (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after an off-duty NYPD officer's car was shot by a BB gun in the Bronx.

It happened just before midnight Wednesday at the intersection of Wilcox and Layton avenues in Throggs Neck.

Police say the BB shattered the car's window but did not break it.

The off-duty officer was not hurt.

It is not clear if the car was the shooter's intended target.

Police say a newer model black ford Taurus was spotted driving away from the scene.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
throggs neckbronxnew york citynypdshootingbb gun
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News