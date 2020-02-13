Off-duty NYPD officer's car shot by apparent BB gun in the Bronx

THROGGS NECK, Bronx (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after an off-duty NYPD officer's car was shot by a BB gun in the Bronx.It happened just before midnight Wednesday at the intersection of Wilcox and Layton avenues in Throggs Neck.Police say the BB shattered the car's window but did not break it.The off-duty officer was not hurt.It is not clear if the car was the shooter's intended target.Police say a newer model black ford Taurus was spotted driving away from the scene.----------