Tiempo: How Puerto Rico's debt restructuring plan will affect Boricuas, 1970s photography exhibit

Tiempo: How Puerto Rico's debt restructuring plan will affect Boricuas

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, big news about the staggering debt that has stifled growth and stunted the economy in Puerto Rico.

A newly enacted plan should help the island recover from its financial crisis after el Isla del Encanto declared bankruptcy back in 2017.

A federal judge approved a restructuring deal that reduced the island's $70 billion public debt by about $33 billion.

But there are many questions about deal's impact on those people living on the island.

Joe Torres talks to University of Florida professor Carlos Suárez Carrasquilo.

He recently published an article about the struggles everyday Boricuas face.

He believes the debt agreement will not make it easier for citizens to find homes, schools, and jobs.

Plus, we'll tell you about a photographic exhibit at El Museo del Barrio that focuses on New York City's Puerto Rican community back in the 1970s.

The exhbit is called En Foco: The New York Puerto Rican Experience, 1973-74.

And it has themes of education, small business owners and labor.

Joe talks to the people behind exhibit about the significance of the display.

