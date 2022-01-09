Tiempo: Puerto Rico gripped by omicron, new music program for NYC's underserved communities

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, an explosive increase of COVID cases in Puerto Rico as the omicron variant spreads rapidly across the island.As of last week, the rate jumped to 33%.Just a few weeks ago the island's positivity rate was just 2%.Puerto Rico's vaccination rate is at 80%, one of the highest in the U.S.Joe Torres is joined virtually from Puerto Rico by Yarimar Bonilla, director of the Center for Puerto Rican Studies at Hunter College and Fernando Rivera, Director of the Puerto Rico Research Hub at the University of Central Florida.Plus, a music program to boost access to musical instruction and education in underserved communities across the city.Many of the students in the program get instruments and lessons for free.Students receive weekly private lessons on string instruments like the violin and cello.The instructors are from top conservatories like Juilliard.Joe gets a lesson from Jessica Garand, Founder and Executive Director of Opportunity Music Project on how the program works.Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.