Tiempo: Congressman Ritchie Torres on influx of asylum seekers from Texas

In this episode of Tiempo, we catch up with Bronx Congressman Ritchie Torres on the recent influx of immigrants being bused to the city from Texas.

Torres discusses what, if anything, can be done on a federal level to help the already strained shelter system in New York City.

We also talked to the folks at the organization Pa'lante Harlem.

They discuss their mission: to empower New York City tenants and hold negligent landlords and property managers accountable for unsafe living conditions.

They share with us the many resources they have for tenants.

