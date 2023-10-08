Tiempo for 10/8/23: Work authorization for migrants and meet a public health pioneer

Join Joe Torres as we continue our spotlight on the ongoing migrant crisis and meet a trail-blazing pioneer in the field of public health.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this episode on Tiempo, we continue our spotlight on the ongoing migrant crisis in New York City.

We'll examine the widespread humanitarian, social, and economic impacts resulting from the steady influx of asylum seekers.

We did a comparison of the influx of migrants from October 2022 to right now. That number grew from 13,000 to 62,000.

More than 118- thousand migrants have come through the system since the spring of last year.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has headed south of the border to better understand the crisis. How he sees it today has changed drastically.

Mayor Adams had that change of heart while pushing for work authorization for migrants. Governor Kathy Hochul agrees with him.

She announced 18-thousand job openings with nearly 400 employers willing to hire migrants who have legal work status.

Those jobs are in all kinds of industries including food services, healthcare, and manufacturing.

We'll explore why it's a big step toward getting the tens of thousands of migrants currently in New York City's care out of the shelter system.

We're joined by guests from "Make the Road New York." The organization provides a resource book for migrants called "Casita" to welcome migrants and provide information and essential resources for daily life, and help guide them to services, regardless of immigration status.

Also on this episode, we recognize a trail-blazing pioneer in the field of public health.

Dr. Helen Arteaga-Landaverde is the first woman CEO and the first Latina to head New York City Health and Hospitals/Elmhurst, one of the city's largest public hospitals in one of the most culturally diverse neighborhoods in America.

We'll talk to her about her mission, her goals, and a bit about her story.

