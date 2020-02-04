tiempo

Home is where the app is: 'Homeis' brings Latinos, immigrants together online

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A new app called 'Homeis' is bringing immigrant communities together online like never before.

Homeis is a digital platform designed to help Latinos and other immigrant communities connect, meet and make new friends.

The company was founded in 2017 to help immigrants connect with each other online over shared interests such as food, culture and nationality.

"We live in a digital era and immigration was never digitized," Homeis co-founder Ran Harnevo told Joe Torres on WABC-TV's "Tiempo" show. "Today, the young people want to find their culture online - immigrant communities usually live offline, and our goal is to bring them together in the digital era."

The app allows users to join a community of locals who share similar interests and also allows people to discover immigrant communities within their own city.

However, Latin America Community Manager Laura Arrazola said Homeis is not just limited to connecting people of similar backgrounds.

"It's not just the Colombians that want to connect with other Colombians," Arrazola said. "We're incredibly honored to be able to help Latinos communicate and improve their relations within the United States."
For Homeis Mexican community please click here
In addition to downloading the app, people can find out more information about Homeis on their website homeis.com and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.


Watch the complete segment with the app's founders and much more news Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m. on ABC 7.
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
