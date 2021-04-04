'Best mailman ever': Neighbors surprise beloved postal worker with special sendoff

be kind

HILLIARD, Ohio (WABC) -- A man who spent most of his life delivering the mail was given a huge sendoff as he hangs up his mailbag.

While people have moved in and out of his town in Ohio, Tim Rodgers has been a constant presence.

He picked up and dropped off mail along the same 60-mile route for more than two decades.

When neighbors heard that Rodgers would no longer be a part of their daily lives, they decided to display their appreciation with special deliveries of their own.



They surprised Rodgers with signs all along his route with messages like "We will miss you Tim," "You're the best mailman in the world" and "Congrats Tim, gone fishin."

"I can't tell you how overwhelmed I was by all the love, I hope all this is inspiration for others to get to love each other, help each other and reach out -- especially in these difficult times," Rodgers said.

Rodgers says his customers have gone from friends to family.

He says he has gotten to know every person and each pet along his route.

