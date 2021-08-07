Times Square billboard pleads for kidney donor for sick father from Florida

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10936349" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Julie Bowen and her sister, who happens to be a doctor, were in the right place at the right time to render aid.

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A Florida man has gone to great lengths to help find a kidney donor.Andrew Astarita has turned to his family and friends to help get the word out.They took out electronic billboards on busy I-95 in neighboring counties that read "my daddy needs a kidney."TPS Engage, a company that allows anyone to book hourly slots on billboards, found out about Andrew's plight and decided to extend the plea to Times Square."I get texts and things to cheer me up, keep me going and I feel like I have hundreds of people supporting me," Astarita said.Andrew is in stage five kidney failure, meaning his kidneys are functioning below 15% of their normal rate.----------