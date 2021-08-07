New Jersey woman rescued by 'Modern Family' actress after fainting on vacation

Minnie John and her family recently took a trip to Utah and visited the Arches National Park in Moab, Utah, on Aug. 2.
After making it to the top around 7 p.m., John remembers feeling lightheaded and dehydrated. She felt like she was going to faint so she sat on a rock and told her husband and son to keep going.
The last thing she remembers is two women coming to her rescue.
She ended up fainting and hitting her nose on a rock.
Bowen and her sister, who happens to be a doctor, rendered aid and helped John contact her husband and son.
John shared her story on Facebook:
ALSO READ | NYPD officers save baby who stopped breathing in Brooklyn
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip