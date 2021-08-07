New Jersey woman rescued by 'Modern Family' actress after fainting on vacation

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10935952" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The baby remains hospitalized but is doing just fine and will make a full recovery.

ORADELL, New Jersey (WABC) -- A woman from New Jersey was rescued by "Modern Family" actress Julie Bowen after she fainted during a hike.Minnie John and her family recently took a trip to Utah and visited the Arches National Park in Moab, Utah, on Aug. 2.After making it to the top around 7 p.m., John remembers feeling lightheaded and dehydrated. She felt like she was going to faint so she sat on a rock and told her husband and son to keep going.The last thing she remembers is two women coming to her rescue.She ended up fainting and hitting her nose on a rock.Bowen and her sister, who happens to be a doctor, rendered aid and helped John contact her husband and son.