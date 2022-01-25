Arts & Entertainment

Nkeki Obi-Welekwe as 'Tina' on Broadway keeps on rollin' despite pandemic

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Nkeki Obi-Welekwe as 'Tina' on Broadway keeps on rollin'

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Like the old song goes, "The neon lights are bright on Broadway" once again, and there is "magic in the air." But quite a few Broadway shows have had to suspend performances after they re-opened due to members of their companies testing positive for COVID-19.

In the midst of this uncertainty, one show has kept going.

"Tina: The Tina Turner Musical," tells the story of one woman's survival: how she managed to prevail when faced with all sorts of daunting challenges. It turns out that telling her truth onstage is a great way to demonstrate that the show must go on.

Every night she goes to work is a gamble for star Nkeki Obi-Welekwe.

"We all come into the theater knowing that it's a risk," she said. "(We must be) willing to be vulnerable in a completely new way."

ALSO READ | 'Promised Land' explores American dream with diverse cast
EMBED More News Videos

Sandy Kenyon has more on the new ABC series "Promised Land" which features two families originally from Mexico who share the American Dream.


Her concerns are understandable given that other Broadway shows have been forced to shut down.

"It was definitely anxiety-inducing to read the headlines and to have friends in companies that are, that are jobless," she said. "It's like 'OK, are we next or what?'"

But, like the lyrics of one of her famous tunes, "Tina" has just kept on, "rollin, rollin, rollin on a river."

Obi-Welekwe was personally chosen by the real Tina Turner to play her.

"I feel like much of my Tina experience can be described as, 'is this really happening?'" Nkeki said.

Before the pandemic hit, she made her Broadway debut in front of capacity crowds.

"Now, there are fewer people in the actual theater, but I'm surprised we're still getting the same energy from the people that are there, which is really reassuring," she said.

ALSO READ | Pete Davidson and Colin Jost purchase Staten Island Ferry boat for $280K
EMBED More News Videos

SNL comedians Colin Jost and Pete Davidson purchased a Staten Island Ferry boat for $280,100 with plans to turn it into New York's hottest club.


And her producers have reassured her the musical is going to continue.

"We're not going anywhere," she said. "We're not."

In fact, one of those producers, Tali Pelman, recently flew from New York City to London just to reassure the cast and crew the curtain will continue to go up for their show.

Obi-Welekwe said she is grateful for this gesture and for the members of the audience who continue to give "Tina" standing ovations at the Lunt-Fontanne Theater.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmanhattannew york citycoronavirus pandemicmusicalbroadwaycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2nd NYPD officer dies from injuries in Harlem shooting
Man shot during dispute in Jacobi Hospital waiting room
Judge grants stay in NY mask mandate case, keeping it in effect
AccuWeather: Back to bitter; Alert for Saturday
90-year-old woman beaten in bed during NJ home invasion
How to get free N95 masks from pharmacies, community health centers
Mother, 2 young children reported missing in New Jersey
Show More
Dramatic video shows police sergeant save baby from choking
Sarah Palin allegedly flouted COVID rules by dining indoors
Search on for group that robbed bodega, stabbed employee
Biden Fox News: President caught swearing at reporter
Elton John postpones Dallas tour dates due to COVID-positive test
More TOP STORIES News