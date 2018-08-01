A driver was killed when a tire struck his car on the Gowanus Expressway in Brooklyn Wednesday morning.The 64-year-old driver's vehicle was struck in the eastbound Gowanus Expressway, near exit 3, just after 6:40 a.m.He was traveling in the HOV lane along the eastbound Gowanus Expressway when a tire came loose from a private sanitation vehicle, traveling westbound.The tire struck and shattered the windshield of the Toyota RAV 4m, which then crashed into the divider.The driver sustained severe head trauma and was pronounced dead at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.The operator of the private sanitation vehicle truck remained at the scene. No charges were initially filed.The victim was a civilian employee of the NYPD who works in building maintenance at Police Headquarters.----------