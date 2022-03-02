Food & Drink

Gov. Hochul pushes to make to-go drinks permanent in New York

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Gov. Kathy Hochul went to a Brooklyn wine bar Wednesday morning to push her proposal to make to-go drinks -- a pandemic favorite that received pushback from liquor stores -- permanent.

"Century-old restrictions that have no basis in reality anymore" forbid restaurants and bars from selling to-go drinks, which gained popularity during the pandemic, she said.

"We are proposing to permanently allow bars and restaurants to sell to-go drinks," Hochul said. "We saw that this is a critical revenue stream."

Hochul said she wants to add 39 workers to the State Liquor Authority dedicated solely to help process the more than 75,000 applications for liquor licenses every year.

She said the SLA will have to iron out details on regulations in legislation, which must be approved by Albany.

But the program will not be a complete pandemic throwback. Hochul does not anticipate requiring bar patrons to purchase nominal food with their drinks, forcing restaurants to add items mockingly dubbed 'Cuomo Chips' to their menus in 2020.



"I don't believe it will not be necessary to have food associated with it," she said.

To-go alcohol was first approved as a temporary measure to help restaurants and bars whose indoor service was shut down during the pandemic. But the rule, in its current form, must be extended every 30 days.

Nearly 80% of New Yorkers want to maintain the rule, according to a survey released in May by the New York State Restaurant Association, but it has received pushback from liquor stores, fearing making it permanent will cut into their bottom line.

"The one thing that went viral was to-go drinks," Hochul says of her budget plan.

"Streamlining the state liquor authority's temporary permitting process, bringing back to-go drinks, and the other relief measures outlined in the Governor's proposal are exactly the shot in the arm New York's hospitality industry needs," said State Sen. Jessica Ramos. "We can make things easier for small businesses and in turn, keep our commercial corridors vibrant. The warm weather is coming and the NYC Council is taking action to improve Open Restaurants, so I'm ready to do my part to get to-go drinks across the finish line."

ALSO READ | Mask mandate lifted for students in most NY school districts
EMBED More News Videos

Stacy Sager reports on the much-anticipated event from Nassau County.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknew yorkbarliquorkathy hochulreopen nycovid 19 pandemicalcohol
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Feces attack suspect released without bail, rearrested in hate crime
NYC Schools Chancellor Banks unveils 4 pillars for 'new normal'
Mask mandate lifted for students in most NY school districts
141 nations line up against Russia as attacks on Ukraine intensify
White House releases new, closer-to-normal COVID pandemic plan for US
AccuWeather: Best bet
Civil rights leaders rally behind NJ teen in viral mall fight video
Show More
Fitbit recalls 1M smartwatches over burn hazards
You can order another round of free at-home Covid-19 tests next week
Adoptive parents of missing CA boys charged with murder
'Dancing' pro Maksim now safe in Poland after fleeing Ukraine
Restaurant worker punched in face by alleged take-out thief
More TOP STORIES News