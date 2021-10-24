Tompkins Square Park Halloween Dog Parade returns to New York City

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11117275" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The New York Islanders have drafted their third "Puppy with a Purpose," and they want your help finding a name.

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Dogs had their day in a park in Manhattan ahead of Halloween.The annual Halloween Dog Parade took place in Tompkins Square Park in the East Village on Saturday.The pooches unleashed their inner beasts for the return of the popular tradition.Each participant tried to get a leg up on the others as they sniffed out the competition.Some are saying they saw some of the most creative costumes they've ever seen at the parade.There were prizes for categories like cutest costume and most creative.----------