A NJ police officer helped deliver a baby in a home when the mother couldn't make it to the hospital in time. They have finally reunited.

New Jersey police officer reunites with family after helping deliver baby at home

TOM'S RIVER, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey officer's quick thinking led to an emotional reunion almost a month later.

Tom's River Police officer Pete Saker got to once again meet the little girl he helped deliver when her mother went into labor last month.

Officer Saker was the first to arrive when he received a call about a woman who went into labor at home.

When it became clear that they wouldn't be able to make it to the hospital in time, the officer jumped into action and within minutes a beautiful baby girl was born just after midnight on September 27.

They recently reunited for the first time since that night, and Officer Saker got a chance to meet Baby Mia, who now joins her big sister Lilly.

