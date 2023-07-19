Officers reunite with family after delivering baby boy outside Lincoln Tunnel

Anthony Johnson speaks to the baby's father and captures the heartwarming reunion.

There was no pumping the brakes on this traffic-stopping birth

WEEHAWKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- What a welcome to the world! Little Kylian Aaron Guallpa Castano is resting comfortably, the pride of a proud mom and dad.

But his arrival was a little hairy because he wouldn't wait for his due date. He decided to make an appearance just outside the Lincoln Tunnel during the Monday morning commute.

"It was like three or four cars before we pay the told and I stopped because she started, like, bleeding," said Nestor Guallpa, father.

Dad who was driving knew he couldn't wait any longer and flagged down Port Authority officers who rushed into help.

"I said, 'Please, please, please, help me, help me, because my wife, I think is going to have a baby because my wife is bleeding and I see the baby is there,'" Guallpa said.

Officer Timonthy Jozefczyk was the first to arrive at the scene.

He helped deliver a health 6lb 9oz baby boy for mom, Maria Marin.

"He was looking like a doctor! He put on the gloves and he had the control, and saying to her, 'Push! Push!'" Guallpa said.

"I put my hands near the baby's head," Jozefczyk said. "I instructed keep pushing, keep pushing, keep pushing."

Within three minutes, a healthy baby boy was born.

"They're our heroes," Guallpa said. "It was like something out of a movie, and I will never forget this experience."

Not only was it Jozefczyk's first time helping deliver a baby, but it was also his first time holding a newborn.

"I was so relieved when the baby cried and so happy that everyone is healthy," Officer Jozefczyk said.

He hopes to be a dad one day.

Shortly after, Officer Even Butt arrived and assisted in the rest of the delivery process and the clamping of the umbilical cord.

Monday marked the fifth time Butt assisted in the delivery of a baby.

Wednesday morning, the officers who responded paid the family a visit at Hoboken University Medical Center.

It was a joyous reunion.

Mom, dad, and the newborn have quite a story to tell, but they are praising the Port Authority officers who made Kylian's birthday a very special delivery.

"It was, like, incredible! Incredible! I said he was an angel," Guallpa said.

