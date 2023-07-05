Car stolen in Irvington with 7-year-old boy inside; child now safe

IRVINGTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A car was stolen in Irvington, New Jersey with a 7-year-old boy inside.

It happened on Elmwood Avenue around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

A father put his son in the car and then a man jumped into the vehicle and drove off with the child inside.

The car was found just a few blocks away at Grant Place and Laurel Avenue with the boy inside, unharmed.

The crime is being investigated by the Irvington Police Department Detective Division.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call 973-399-6603.

ALSO READ | Chestnut wins hot dog contest after weather delay; Sudo wins for women

FILE - Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo pose with 63 and 40 hot dogs, respectively, after winning the 2022 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest on Coney Island Julia Nikhinson

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.