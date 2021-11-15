disneyland

Toontown at Disneyland to close until 2023 for new redesigning project

According to Disney Parks, the attraction will be closed starting March 2022 for an "ambitious reimagining" project.
EMBED <>More Videos

Disneyland kicks off holidays with Christmas Fantasy Parade, more

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Mickey's Toontown at Disneyland is getting a brand new look, but it'll be shut down for a year to get it done.

According to Disney Parks, the attraction will be closed starting March 2022 for an "ambitious reimagining" project and is slated to reopen in early 2023.



The announcement was made Monday at the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) Expo by Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, Josh D'Amaro. He said the transformation will include adding greener and more spacious land with families and young children in mind. This includes the creation of a new rollercoaster called Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway.

"We are so excited to leverage Disney's powerful brand, develop new stories and share even more magical experiences with our guests," said D'Amaro. "The newly reimagined Mickey's Toontown will be a welcoming place where families and younger guests can connect and play together in fun new ways."



Disney Parks says another new area coming to Toontown is called CenTOONial Park, which will be the first space guests will see when they come in.

EMBED More News Videos

Heading to the "happiest place on Earth" is getting a bit more expensive.




It's being described as a "natural space" that will be anchored by two interactive play experiences.

At the center of the new park will be a fountain, designed for play, which will also become a center icon for Toontown. As its base, Disney Parks says water tables will invite families to play with the water and have a "sensory experience."

To learn more, visit Disney Parks' website.



The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytheme parkvacationtraveldisneysouthern californiadisneylandmickey mouseconstructioncalifornia
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
DISNEYLAND
Disneyland kicks off holidays with Christmas Fantasy Parade, more
Frights and spooky delights at the Disneyland Resort
Disney retires Fastpass, unveils paid Disney Genie+ service
Disney teases fully-immersive Star Wars-themed hotel
TOP STORIES
NYC sees uptick in COVID cases, easing access to booster shots
4th tornado confirmed on Long Island as cleanup continues
Closing arguments begin in Kyle Rittenhouse trial
Meet Ji-Young, the 1st Asian American muppet on 'Sesame Street'
Man arrested in robbery at Manhattan Target store with box cutter
Revelers returning to Times Square this New Year's Eve
Biden set to sign infrastructure bill into law today
Show More
Deadly armed robbery, shooting caught on camera in the Bronx
Alex Jones liable for defamation in Sandy Hook 'hoax' case
NYPD officer struck by driver during traffic stop in Long Island City
3 'violent' escaped Georgia inmates have Tasers, remain at large
Steve Bannon surrenders to face contempt charges
More TOP STORIES News