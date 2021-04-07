Tourist from Kansas shot in Midtown Manhattan

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 8th Avenue and 38th Street.
The assailant, wearing all black, pulled out a gun and opened fire on another person, police say, missing his intended target but striking the 44-year-old man.
The tourist was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. He is expected to survive his injuries.
The gunman fled northbound on 8th Avenue.
So far, no arrests have been made.
