3 tractor trailers crash on Long Island Expressway in Nassau County

By Eyewitness News
NORTH HILLS, Nassau County (WABC) -- Three trucks collided on the Long Island Expressway on Tuesday morning, causing a big traffic backup.

It happened near exit 36 near the Shelter Rock Overpass on the eastbound side just after 6 a.m. in Nassau County.

The top portion of one tractor-trailer became completely separated from the bottom.

No injuries were reported.

Two lanes were open on the eastbound side, but rubbernecking led to big delays headed into the city.

