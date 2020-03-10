3 tractor trailers crash on Long Island Expressway in Nassau County

NORTH HILLS, Nassau County (WABC) -- Three trucks collided on the Long Island Expressway on Tuesday morning, causing a big traffic backup.It happened near exit 36 near the Shelter Rock Overpass on the eastbound side just after 6 a.m. in Nassau County.The top portion of one tractor-trailer became completely separated from the bottom.No injuries were reported.Two lanes were open on the eastbound side, but rubbernecking led to big delays headed into the city.----------