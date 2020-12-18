Traffic enforcement agent attacked on camera in Brooklyn

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The NYPD is looking for a man who attacked a traffic enforcement agent in Brooklyn.

The attack was caught on camera.

It happened while the 72-year-old traffic agent was citing the suspect for illegal parking last month on 5th Avenue in Sunset Park.

The suspect pushed the traffic agent to the ground and then fled in a gray Nissan Rogue southbound on 5th Avenue.

The victim was treated for bruising to his back.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

