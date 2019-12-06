1 dead, 2 hurt in high speed crash between taxi, SUV in New Jersey

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A yellow taxi and SUV collided in New Jersey Friday morning, killing one man and injuring two other people.
The vehicles crashed at Kennedy Boulevard and Fairmount Avenue in Jersey City just after 4:30 a.m., flipping the SUV.
One man died from his injuries, while two others suffered serious injuries.
Drivers were urged to avoid the area.
The investigation is ongoing.
