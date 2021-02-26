Traffic

10 hurt in multi-vehicle accident on Prospect Expressway in Brooklyn

WINDSOR TERRACE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Ten people were injured in a multi-vehicle accident in Brooklyn Friday.

According to a preliminary investigation, two cars were headed westbound on Prospect Expressway just before 2 p.m. and were approaching 4th Avenue when they were involved in an accident.

Those two cars had pulled over when a third vehicle crashed into them.

That set off a chain reaction of crashes involving four other vehicles including a bus.

Video from Newscopter 7 captured firefighters working to free at least two people that were pinned between a car and a guard rail.

All westbound lanes on the Prospect Expressway are closed.

In all, 10 people were taken to nearby hospitals.

Two of them are in grave conditions while three others are critical.

No word on their conditions.

Related topics:
trafficwindsor terracebrooklynnew york citycar crashcar accidentscar accidentaccidentcrash
