Traffic

M14 buses to get cameras to catch busway rule breakers in Manhattan

By
UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The MTA announced Wednesday that cameras will be installed on all M14 Select Buses to catch rule breakers traveling the 14th Street Busway, weeks after its dramatic transformation, in an effort to speed up service.

The cameras will automatically capture any vehicle that is standing in a bus lane or at a bus stop for more than five minutes.

The busway has been in existence for about a month and a half, and the MTA has already installed the cameras on other routes.

An advocacy group called the Bus Turnaround Coalition did a study on bus service, giving the NYPD a B grade for coordination with the MTA but an F for agency culture.

"The real breakthrough will come when police stop blocking bus lanes themselves and start cracking down on parking placard abuse that makes life harder for bus riders," the study reads.
Mayor Bill de Blasio rode the M14 bus earlier this week, and his staff released some pictures. The mayor called it an extraordinary experience.

"We need to look and see what it means for the bus riders, what does it mean for the community, what does it mean for the traffic, for the surrounding streets," de Blasio said. "I will say this: I am really, really pleasantly surprised. Like, I thought it would go well. It is going better, I think, than anyone imagined."

Despite the mayor's praise, transportation advocates say there is still work that needs to be done.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficunion squaremanhattannew york citymtabusnypdtraffic cameras
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
14th Street Busway opens with hopes of speedier travel
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live - Sondland at impeachment hearing: There was a quid pro quo
Man walking to synagogue stabbed multiple times in NY
Woman facing lewdness charges after 3 stepkids see her topless
Man stabbed during attempted robbery at Manhattan subway station
Trash collection overhaul for NYC after pedestrian deaths
Man arrested in murder of 93-year-old woman in Connecticut
Brooklyn teacher wins national education award
Show More
Family organizes search party in case of missing NJ woman
Tesla records fan kicking, damaging car after 49ers game
Original Gerber baby celebrates 93rd birthday
VIDEO: McDonald's cashier assaulted at drive-thru window
14 police officers injured in Bronx apartment fire
More TOP STORIES News