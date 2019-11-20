UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The MTA announced Wednesday that cameras will be installed on all M14 Select Buses to catch rule breakers traveling the 14th Street Busway, weeks after its dramatic transformation, in an effort to speed up service.
The cameras will automatically capture any vehicle that is standing in a bus lane or at a bus stop for more than five minutes.
The busway has been in existence for about a month and a half, and the MTA has already installed the cameras on other routes.
An advocacy group called the Bus Turnaround Coalition did a study on bus service, giving the NYPD a B grade for coordination with the MTA but an F for agency culture.
"The real breakthrough will come when police stop blocking bus lanes themselves and start cracking down on parking placard abuse that makes life harder for bus riders," the study reads.
Mayor Bill de Blasio rode the M14 bus earlier this week, and his staff released some pictures. The mayor called it an extraordinary experience.
"We need to look and see what it means for the bus riders, what does it mean for the community, what does it mean for the traffic, for the surrounding streets," de Blasio said. "I will say this: I am really, really pleasantly surprised. Like, I thought it would go well. It is going better, I think, than anyone imagined."
Despite the mayor's praise, transportation advocates say there is still work that needs to be done.
M14 buses to get cameras to catch busway rule breakers in Manhattan
