14th Street Busway opens Thursday with hopes of speedier travel

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The 14th Street Busway will open Thursday with the hopes of speeding up MTA buses in Manhattan.The busway allows the city to partially ban cars on the stretch of 14th Street between Third and Ninth avenues between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m."This is a smart project that speeds up buses and leaves room for the drop-offs and deliveries the neighborhood needs. These are the changes we have to make as a city to fight congestion and give people transit options they can rely on," Mayor de Blasio said.The 14th Street Transit and Truck Priority Project aims to improve reliability for the M14A/D select bus service.Some are concerned that the move will clog nearby side streets."One concern we heard from the side streets, was where trucks divert. We're also going to allow trucks go to through so hopefully some key part of the traffic will not be flowing to those side streets. We'll be working closely with PD to discourage excess traffic from going to those side streets, and monitoring it closely," said Polly Trottenberg, DOT Commissioner.The busway plan was supposed to start July 1, but it was held up by a preliminary injunction back on June 28.The busway will operate seven days a week. There will be a grace period before drivers are ticketed.for more details on the plan.----------