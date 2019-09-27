Traffic

Controversial 14th Street Busway plan goes into effect next week

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The 14th Street Busway will open in the middle of next week after an appeals court ruled against a challenge to put the brakes on the bus only lanes.

The appellate court ruled Friday against attorney Arthur Schwartz and his community coalition's challenge to hold up the controversial plan.

Schwartz said he will continue the case, but concedes it is now full speed ahead for the DOT to implement the busway.

The busway will allow the city to partially ban cars on the stretch of 14th Street between Third and Ninth avenues.

The DOT is expected to open the busway on Thursday.

The Busway plan was supposed to start July 1, but was held up by a preliminary injunction on June 28.

