2 killed, 4 hurt when out-of-control car slams into utility poles in Connecticut

By Eyewitness News
STAMFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- Two people were killed and four other suffered injuries when a driver lost control and crashed into a utility pole in Connecticut Monday morning.

The accident happened around 7 a.m. on Canal and Henry streets in Stamford.

Police believe speed to be a main factor in the crash.

There were three men and three women in the car, and the fatalities have been identified only as males in their late teens.

One was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other died at the hospital.

Two people were critically injured, while the other two are in serious but stable condition.

Police say the vehicle was traveling southbound on Canal and at some point started sliding sideways before hitting one pole, cutting it into two separate pieces that came down on the sidewalk, and crashing into a second pole.

The investigation is ongoing, and there are road closures in the area south of I-95.

