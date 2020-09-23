Traffic

2 vehicles slam into buildings in separate incidents in Chelsea, Little Italy

By Eyewitness News
MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Two vehicles drove into two buildings in Manhattan in separate incidents.

Around 6 a.m. Wednesday an SUV jumped the curb and crashed into the front of a Chelsea store.

The vehicle struck the front of a T-Mobile at Sixth Avenue and West 17th Street.

The driver is being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

It's believed that vehicle collided with another in the intersection sending it careening into the building.

Meantime, hours earlier, just before midnight in Little Italy, an SUV slammed into several parked cars and then hit an apartment building.

Eyewitnesses say the driver was speeding through the narrow area on Mulberry Street where there are several outdoor dining setups before crashing.

If not for the pandemic, the street would have been packed with people attending the San Gennaro Festival.

The driver of the SUV was checked out at the scene.

That person's personalized license plate reads "EXCUSE U".

