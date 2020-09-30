3 tractor-trailers crash on I-95 in Bridgeport, traffic impacted

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- An early morning crash in Connecticut involving three tractor-trailers disrupted the commute on Wednesday.The trucks collided on the southbound I-95 in Bridgeport. I-95 southbound is now closed between exits 27 and 29.An alternate route is for trucks to take I-84 to I-684 and for cars to take the Milford Connector to the Merritt Parkway.So far, there is no word on any injuries as a result of the crash.----------