3 tractor-trailers crash on I-95 in Bridgeport, traffic impacted

By Eyewitness News
BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- An early morning crash in Connecticut involving three tractor-trailers disrupted the commute on Wednesday.

The trucks collided on the southbound I-95 in Bridgeport. I-95 southbound is now closed between exits 27 and 29.

An alternate route is for trucks to take I-84 to I-684 and for cars to take the Milford Connector to the Merritt Parkway.

So far, there is no word on any injuries as a result of the crash.

