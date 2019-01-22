TRAFFIC

4 new Metro-North stations will connect Bronx residents to Penn Station

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The MTA has plans to build four new Metro-North stations in the Bronx that would take commuters directly to Penn Station.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the agreement for the project that could affect the commute for tens of thousands of Metro-North riders on Tuesday.

Officials say the four stations will be built along an underutilized rail line in the east Bronx "transit desert" with access to Penn Station.

"Too many residents of the Bronx have been without reliable transit, which is why I proposed these new stations," Cuomo said. "With a reconstructed Moynihan Station currently underway, these four stations not only will connect the east Bronx to Manhattan's West Side, but also build upon our ongoing efforts to fully transform our state's transportation infrastructure."

Acting MTA Chairman Fernando Ferrer said bringing Metro-North service to the east Bronx is a "game changer" for the borough.

"This project will significantly reduce travel times for east Bronx residents and help area businesses and institutions attract employees," Ferrer said. "This is a long-held dream of mine and hundreds of thousands of Bronxites."

In addition to the new stations, the project includes new tracks and switches, as well as power, signal, communication and infrastructure upgrades.

The stations include:

Hunts Point: Hunts Point Avenue between Garrison Avenue & Bruckner Blvd, near the Bruckner Expressway overpass
Parkchester/Van Nest: E. Tremont Avenue near Unionport Road
Morris Park: Morris Park Avenue & Bassett Avenue
Co-op City: Erskine Place & Hunter Avenue


Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. said the project is universally supported.

"Amtrak's willingness to negotiate with the MTA will put the East Bronx Metro-North expansion back on schedule and bring us one step closer to expanded commuter rail options in the communities that need them the most," Diaz Jr. said. "I look forward to working with my colleagues to continue the planning process for the East Bronx Metro-North expansion and bring this project back on track."

The project is expected to get underway within weeks.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficmetro northmtaamtrakandrew cuomoBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
MTA touts progress in improving subway commute times
MTA raising speed limit on subway trains to reduce commute times
NYPD officer killed in crash with garbage truck in the Bronx
MTA holds emergency public meeting on L Train project
More Traffic
Top Stories
Prosecutors: Man killed wife before she cut him out of will
Body of missing Chili's waitress, mom of 7-year-old, found
Mom watches son take final breaths after being shot
'Miracle puppy' survives euthanasia, finds forever home
Man gets locked inside 24 Hour Fitness after gym closed
Alleged gunman calls police after fatal LI shooting
Uber driver struggles with passenger who grabs at wheel
2 buildings evacuated in Brooklyn after crack found
Show More
Video: Confrontation between woman, armed man, teens in Miami
Here are your 2019 Oscar nominees
Gay couple claims hate crime at Queens tattoo parlor
Plastic bag ban takes effect in New Jersey town
Chris Brown detained in France after rape complaint
More News