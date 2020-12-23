5 dead, vehicle split in half in horrific Westchester County crash

The vehicles crashed on Riverdale Avenue at Culver Street around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
One of the cars was so badly damaged it was split in half.
BREAKING: Yonkers police now confirm a total of 5 people have died in a two vehicle crash overnight https://t.co/L97nEBZMRi— Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) December 23, 2020
One resident described the horrific scene.
"I heard a very loud noise. Unusual. Never seen anything worse. So I went to the window because I live nearby and I see a guy running and saying, 'Oh my God, oh my God!'" said Maria Delgado. "I get dressed up and come out and the car is split in half with dead bodies on one side and on this side... and the white car opposite from the way it was coming."
BREAKING overnight — fatal crash ends with a car in multiple pieces across Riverdale Ave. in #Yonkers. At least two people are confirmed dead. Several others hospitalized in unknown condition. The latest on channel 7. #abc7NY pic.twitter.com/gvTYbly190— Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) December 23, 2020
Five people, including four who were in one of the cars, were killed. Two were pronounced dead at the scene.
Several other people were taken to the hospital. The extent of the other injuries was not immediately clear.
MORE NEWS | Fire truck slams into children's clothing store in Brooklyn
Riverdale Avenue was shut down for more than eight hours as police worked to determine exactly what led up to the crash.
Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano was at the scene overnight speaking to investigators and surveying the damage.
Neighbors say speeding has been a problem on this wide open avenue.
"I get very nervous because I drive and I live here," said Maria Delgado. "I pass by this street many times, but I always look out.... "The roads are very well, you know, there are the lines and everything. There shouldn't be that many accidents. People are driving reckless."
MORE NEWS| Father charged with murder of woman, leaving body in Staten Island park
----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip