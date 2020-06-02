7 people ejected from van in Belt Parkway crash in Queens

HOWARD BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- Seven people were ejected in a horrific crash in Queens early Tuesday morning.
It happened at Belt Parkway at 84th Street in Howard Beach just before 5 a.m.
The seven people were riding in a rental van when they somehow hit a tree.
It caused all of them to be ejected from the vehicle.
The roadway was blocked off and the conditions of the victims are not yet known.
