Alarming details about subway door opening incidents on Bombardier cars

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There are alarming new details from the MTA about doors opening on some moving subway cars.
The MTA says it was forced to pull its entire fleet of R179 subway cars, the newest model, the over ongoing door problems.
Both of these incidents happened on the southbound C train less than two weeks apart.
The MTA pulling the cars out of service is resulting in slower service for customers.
All of the cars in question are now undergoing inspection by the company who made the trains, Bombardier.
The MTA recently blasted the company for missed deadlines, poor car design, and construction methods.
Comptroller Scott Stringer also audited Bombardier last month.
"The New York City subway riders who foot the bill for the MTA's $600 million contract with Bombardier were promised new, state-of-the-art train cars to help modernize our ailing transit system," he said. "Now, all the cars that were delivered so far have been pulled from service due to critical defects. It is completely unacceptable," he said.
The first incident happened on December 24 on a C train heading south of High Street.
The train's doors opened about four inches while the train was moving. The company said it was an issue with a locking mechanism.
Then on January 3, it happened again on a southbound C train at the J Street station.
Fortunately, no one was injured. Much older trains have replaced the new trains until inspections are complete.
Bombardier is blaming the flub on a supplier it maintains made the "problematic doors," but Transit President Andy Byford also seems to have had enough, calling the latest development unacceptable and adding the MTA intends to hold the company fully accountable.
