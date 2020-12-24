At least 1 dead in crash in Peekskill, Westchester County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9019580" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Josh Einiger has more on a Yonkers community grieving over the deaths of four high school grads killed in a horrific car accident.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8984432" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A father has been arraigned on an indictment charging him with the murder of his daughter, officials announced Tuesday.

PEEKSKILL, Westchester County (WABC) -- At least one person is dead following a crash in Westchester County.New video shows the scene where two cars collided on Highway 9 in Peekskill.It happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday.At least one person was killed.Investigators could be seen removing a child's car seat from one of the cars.State police said the road will be closed for a significant amount of time as the investigation gets underway.----------