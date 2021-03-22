Traffic

Goethals Bridge sign under fire on social media because of misspelling

STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- A sign on the Staten Island Expressway has created a social media frenzy because it has a glaring error.

This sign is supposed to direct drivers to the Goethals Bridge.

But, the name of the bridge is spelled wrong -- the "e" is before the "o."

More than 1,000 people responded to a Facebook post about the mistake.

One person said, "This is where out tax dollars go."

Another said, "You had one job."

The sign is scheduled to be replaced by the New York State Department of Transportation.

"We are aware of the misspelling of the signs and are taking immediate steps to address the issue with the contractor who was responsible for fabrication and installation," an NYSDOT spokesperson said in a statement. "The signs will be fixed within the next few days at the contractor's expense."

