Bus catches fire, fully engulfed in flames on I-78 in Union

By Eyewitness News
UNION, New Jersey (WABC) -- A bus caught fire on I-78 in Union, New Jersey on Thursday morning.

The fire broke out just before 7 a.m. in the eastbound express lanes of the highway, just east of Springfield Avenue

WATCH: NewsCopter 7 over the fiery scene on I-78


The eastbound express lanes on I-78 are currently closed.

The bus is operated by Trans Bridge Lines.

The bus company runs daily service from western New Jersey and Pennsylvania to the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York.

No injuries are reported. Some 13 passengers were seen waiting in the median for another bus to pick them up.

