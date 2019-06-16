Traffic

Construction to begin Monday on $570 million Penn Station renovation project

MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) -- Workers will begin construction Monday on a major renovation project at Penn Station.

The project will add a new entrance on 33rd Street and Seventh Avenue.

It will also widen the corridor and add new information systems and other amenities.

During the construction, the MTA will close some ticket machines and windows.

The $570 million project is expected to take about a year.

"There's going to be a brand new set of escalators and stairways coming right down from Seventh Avenue right into the middle of the Long Island Rail Road corridor," MTA Chief Development Officer Janno Lieber said. "Right now, it's very complicated to get here from Seventh Avenue. You have to go down a set of stairs into the Amtrak area, and now, we're going to make it so you can come directly down."

The historical original Penn Station artwork dating back to circa 1903 will stay, and a Maya Lin original on the ceiling called Eclipsed Time will stick around but be moved.

The original stairwells will also stay, but low ceilings will be removed.

