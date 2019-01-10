Controlled demolition of old Tappan Zee Bridge delayed

TARRYTOWN, Westchester County (WABC) --The controlled demolition of the old Tappan Zee Bridge that was scheduled for Saturday has been delayed.
Tappan Zee Constructors said the demolition of the bridge's east anchor span was postponed due to inclement weather, saying sustained winds delayed the preparatory work needed for the operation.
No rescheduling date has been set.
When the demolition does take place, explosive charges will be used to safely detonate support columns on the bridge's east anchor span, said Westchester County Executive George Latimer.
Specialty marine salvage equipment will then be utilized to remove the material from Hudson River in the following weeks.
"Westchester County residents should not be alarmed by the plans for demolition, as the process is being handled in a careful, safe manner," said Latimer. "The U.S. Coast Guard has established a 2,500 foot safety radius around the site, and no residential areas are within that safety zone. Drivers should expect a slowdown, and are being strongly encouraged to avoid I-287 and other connecting roads during the demolition process."
The new Mario Cuomo Bridge replaced the Tappan Zee. The major thoroughfare spans the Hudson River between Tarrytown in Westchester County and Nyack in Rockland County.
The original plans were to avoid the use of explosives that could have an impact on fish habitats.
But experts determined the old bridge was structurally unsound, preventing workers from continuing a piecemeal takedown.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube