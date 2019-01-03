Cuomo: Planned L train shutdown will not happen

NEW YORK (WABC) --The planned 15-month shutdown of L-train service between Manhattan and Brooklyn will not happen, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday.
L train service was slated to shut down in April in order to fix the damage that the Canarsie Tunnel sustained during Superstorm Sandy. This would affect nearly 250,000 of the city's commuters.
Instead, Cuomo said his experts have proposed a "new design" for the tunnel restoration project.
"It uses many new innovations that are new, frankly, to the rail industry in this country ... With this design, it will not be necessary to close the L train tunnel at all, which would be a phenomenal benefit to the people of New York City," he said.
Cuomo said he does not believe this design has been used in the United States before, though it has been implemented in Europe.
The governor said that commuters should not worry about the integrity of the tunnel: Major structural elements were not compromised. The MTA needs to fix the circuit breaker house and power cables that were damaged after being exposed to salt water.
Commuters should continue to anticipate night and weekend closures that may slow down, but not shut down, service.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube