NEW YORK (WABC) --The MTA and city officials announced new details Tuesday about the 15-month shutdown of L-train service between Brooklyn and Manhattan
The 15-month closure of the Canarsie Tunnel's two tubes will begin Saturday, April 27 as the tunnel closes for extensive repairs from Superstorm Sandy.
Starting in January, customers will see open houses, pop-up events and mobile information centers to help them plan alternate transportation options.
Alternate service includes five additional bus routes, a new M14 Select Bus Service on 14th Street and a ferry service
The Canarsie Tunnel was one of nine underwater tunnels that flooded during Superstorm Sandy in 2012, causing extensive damage to tracks, signals, switches, power cables, signal cables, communication cables, lighting, cable ducts and bench walls throughout a 7,100-foot-long flooded section of both tubes.
Bench walls throughout those sections must be rehabilitated to protect the structural integrity of the tubes.
You can find more information and updates on the service changes at www.mta.info.
