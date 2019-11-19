Traffic

Mayor de Blasio, Speaker Johnson unveil NYC Streets Master Plan

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will hold a public hearing and sign a law requiring the Department of Transportation to issue and implement a citywide transportation plan every five years.

The first of those plans contains eight measures. City Council Speaker Corey Johnson's Streets Master Plan includes:

1) 150 miles of protected bus lanes over five years.
2) Transit signal priority at 1,000 intersections per year, with 750 of those in the first year.
3) 250 miles of protected bike lanes over five years.
4) Bus stop upgrades at 500 stops each year.
5) Redesigning at least 2,000 signalized intersections.
6) Accessible pedestrian signals at no fewer than 2,500 intersections.
7) Assessing and amending commercial loading zones and truck routes.
8) Developing parking policies to improve safety, mass transit, accessibility, etc.

In addition, within the first two years, the plan would implement 1 million square feet of pedestrian space.

Johnson says his plan will make the streets safer and more livable for all.

