Driver charged with DWI after car slams into Long Island senior center

MOUNT SINAI, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Dramatic video shows the aftermath of a crash at a senior citizen center in Suffolk County.Police have arrested the driver, 25-year-old Bruce Brant, and charged him with driving while intoxicated.Authorities say Brant crashed through the front doors of the Rose Caracappa Center in Mount Sinai at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.No one was inside the building at the time.Firefighters had to extricate Brant from the vehicle.Emergency medical technicians took him to an area hospital, where he was treated for injuries described as minor.----------