TRAFFIC

Former Port Authority commissioner apologizes for tirade at New Jersey traffic stop

EMBED </>More Videos

An ex-Port Authority official apologized for her conduct at a traffic stop.

Eyewitness News
TENAFLY, New Jersey (WABC) --
A former Port Authority commissioner has issued a response after she was seen on video berating police officers during a traffic stop in New Jersey.

Caren Turner was trying to intervene after police pulled over a car in which her daughter was a passenger in Tenafly.

Turner resigned last week after her profanity-laced confrontation captured on a police car dashcam went public.

She released a statement Wednesday saying she apologizes for letting her emotions get the best of her and regrets her tone and language directed at the police officers.

Here is Turner's full statement:

Last month, my daughter and three of her friends were in a car that was pulled over by a Tenafly police officer for non-moving violations, including having tinted windows. The officers subsequently decided to impound the vehicle, leaving the four young adults on the side of a busy highway. Concerned, I hurried to the scene to assist them. As a parent, I was upset and uncomfortable with the unfolding events. I let my emotions get the better of me and regret my tone toward the police officers and use of off-color language. For this, I apologize. However, at no point did I violate the Port Authority's Code of Ethics or ask for special treatment for anyone involved, nor did I suggest, in any way, that I would use my position at the Port Authority to affect the outcome of the violations issued to the driver. My resignation from the Port Authority is a recognition that this unfortunate incident could and should have been avoided. As a long-time Tenafly resident, I have always taken an active role in the community, including working with law enforcement officials, and I encourage the Tenafly Police Department to review best practices with respect to tone and de-escalation, so that incidents like this do not recur.

Both the Port Authority and Tenafly Police Chief Robert Chamberlain say the video shows Turner was right to resign.

Chamberlain also released a statement Wednesday, thanking the "outpouring of support from around the country," and saying he is extremely proud of the "composure, poise and restraint" shown by the two officers involved in the traffic stop.

"I truly believe their professionalism is a representation of the greater law enforcement community and is reflective of new training initiatives to assist law enforcement personnel in similar situations," said Chamberlain.

The officers pulled over a car in which Turner's daughter was a passenger for an expired registration March 31.

"The video speaks for itself, the conduct was indefensible," the Port Authority said in a statement released Tuesday night, saying it was preparing to take action against Turner at this Thursday's board meeting. But instead, she resigned. It was appropriate, the statement continued, "given her outrageous conduct."

Turner was appointed to the Port Authority last year by former Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. She served as the bistate agency's ethics chair.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficport authoritytraffic stopTenafly
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
NJ drivers' 1st weekday commute amid construction project
What you need to know about the Route 495 Bridge project
Tractor-trailer collides with car on I-95 in Connecticut
Greyhound mishap leaves dozens stranded at Port Authority
Lincoln Tunnel nightmare: Route 495 closures begin
More Traffic
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News