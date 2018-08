A former Port Authority commissioner has issued a response after she was seen on video berating police officers during a traffic stop in New Jersey.Caren Turner was trying to intervene after police pulled over a car in which her daughter was a passenger in Tenafly.Turner resigned last week after her profanity-laced confrontation captured on a police car dashcam went public.She released a statement Wednesday saying she apologizes for letting her emotions get the best of her and regrets her tone and language directed at the police officers.Here is Turner's full statement:Both the Port Authority and Tenafly Police Chief Robert Chamberlain say the video shows Turner was right to resign.Chamberlain also released a statement Wednesday, thanking the "outpouring of support from around the country," and saying he is extremely proud of the "composure, poise and restraint" shown by the two officers involved in the traffic stop."I truly believe their professionalism is a representation of the greater law enforcement community and is reflective of new training initiatives to assist law enforcement personnel in similar situations," said Chamberlain.The officers pulled over a car in which Turner's daughter was a passenger for an expired registration March 31."The video speaks for itself, the conduct was indefensible," the Port Authority said in a statement released Tuesday night, saying it was preparing to take action against Turner at this Thursday's board meeting. But instead, she resigned. It was appropriate, the statement continued, "given her outrageous conduct."Turner was appointed to the Port Authority last year by former Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. She served as the bistate agency's ethics chair.----------