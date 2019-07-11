School zone speed camera expansion begins Thursday in New York City

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Beginning on Thursday, New York City will expand the number of speed cameras in school zones across the five boroughs.
Speed cameras will now operate in school zones year-round from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. every weekday.
A state law was signed by Governor Andrew Cuomo in May that allows the city to use speed cameras in 750 school zones.
This increase comes after the city was previously allowed to use the cameras in only 140 school zones.
The announcement of the expanded program will be made at a camera near P.S. 28 along East Tremont Avenue in the Mount Hope section of the Bronx.
City officials say East Tremont Avenue is a Vision Zero Priority Corridor, which ranks in the top 10 percent of Bronx corridors for number of people killed or severely injured.
